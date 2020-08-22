FG intervenes in UNILAG crisis, directs Babalakin, Ogundipe to step aside

The federal government has directed the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos, Wale Babalakin, and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, to recuse themselves from official duties pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Federal Ministry of Education spokesperson, Ben Goong, made this known in a statement on Friday.

“FG directs Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Governing Councilof the University of Lagos, Dr. B. O. Babalakin and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin T. O. Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties, pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President,” the statement read.

Babalakin’s Governing Council had on August 12 sacked Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor over alleged financial misappropriation and misconduct.

Ogundipe, however, rejected the Council’s decision, saying the university’s due process had not been followed.

The university’s Senate, alumni, and labour unions also put out statements saying due process had not been followed.