FG: Ignore fake news, all schools remain closed

The Federal Government of Nigeria has asked students to ignore ‘fake news’ on the resumption of schools across the country.

Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, in a circular sent to the Executive Secretaries, National Universities Commission, NUC; National Board for Technical Education, NBTE; National Commission for Colleges of Education, NCCE, and the Director, Basic and Secondary Education, BSE by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, said all schools across the country shall remain closed as part of efforts to tackle the spread of coronavirus.

The Education Minister warned against the resumption of schools at all level, stressing that they remained closed.

“Further to our earlier circular, FME/PSE/HE/1041/C 1/Vol.1/137 of 19th March 2020, this is to confirm that all schools shall remain closed as we monitor developments on the containment of COVID-19,” the circular reads.

“This is without prejudice to officers on essential services and other operational exigencies as may be determined by the chief executive of each institution.

“All chief executives and other stakeholders are to ignore ‘fake news’ on the subject matter in the social media as the situation is under constant review and any decision on the resumption shall be conveyed through the appropriate channels.”