COVID-19: Wike eases total lockdown in Rivers

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has announced the relaxation of total lockdown in the state.

In a statewide broadcast on Sunday, May 10, Wike said the lockdown will be relaxed only on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow residents to restock their homes with food items and other essentials.

According to the governor, the directive on the compulsory use of face masks in vehicles and in public places is still in force.

He said: “Consequently, we have given due consideration to the propositions on the way forward by well-meaning citizens of the State, and after a cautious review of the situation, decided to implement a partial relaxation of the lockdown measures, to enable residents to have some fresh air and replenish their foodstuffs and medicines.

“To this end, I hereby announce the temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Governments Areas for two days only, with effect from Tuesday 12th May 2020.

“All shops, supermarkets and malls can open to the public for Tuesday and Wednesday, 12 and 13 May 2020.

“Similarly, all hospitals and banks can also open and provide full services to the public.

“While oil and gas companies are required to submit the list of their staff on essential duties to government, note that there is no ban on the lifting of petroleum products from depots and other receptacles.”

Governor Wike also noted that all actions and measures taken by the state government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state are not arbitrary but backed by law.