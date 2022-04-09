FG gives update on national grid collapse, reveals cause

The federal government says the recent collapse of the national grid which led to a blackout across the country was due to vandalism.

Okay.ng had on Friday reported that how the grid collapsed again for the third time in a month.

The Ministry of Power in an earlier statement said investigation was ongoing to know the cause of the incident.

“Further to our earlier press release, we wish to apprise the general public that the immediate cause of national blackout (system collapse) was an act of vandalism on a transmission tower on the Odukpani Ikot Ekpene 330kV double circuit transmission line thus resulting in a sudden loss of about 400MW of generation,” the Ministry’s statement said.

“This consequently led to a cascade of plant shut down across the country.

“We wish to notify the public that power on the grid is being restored sequentially by the System Operator as other on-grid power plants are being dispatched to cover the lost generation capacity from the Calabar power plant owned by the Niger Power Holding Company Ltd.”