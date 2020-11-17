FG gives Air France, Lufthansa, KLM go-ahead to resume operations

The federal government has given Air France, KLM and Lufthansa approval to resume operations in the country.

The minister of aviation, Hadi Sirika, made this announcement via a tweet on Tuesday.

Sirika also announced that Qatar Airways has received approval to operate in Abuja.

“We are working with ministry of health, CACOVID & the PTF to open Kano, Port Harcourt & possibly Enugu airports before the end of the year. Also Lufthansa, Air France/KLM has been given go-ahead to resume. Qatar Airways is approved to start Abuja. Thank you for your patience🙏🏽🇳🇬,” the minister tweeted.

Okay.ng recalls that Sirika had Air France and KLM airlines were not granted approval for flight operations because “tourist visa holders are not allowed entry” in the airlines’ originating countries.