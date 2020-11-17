Gunmen kill district head, son in Kaduna

The military has informed the Kaduna State Government of the killing of the District Head of Gidan Zaki, Haruna Kuye and his son, Destiny Kuye in the early hours of Tuesday, 17th November 2020.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Tuesday morning revealed that they were killed in their residence at Gidan Zaki, Zangon Kataf local government.

The statement partly: “The District Head’s wife, according to the military, sustained machete wounds on her hand while his daughter had a gunshot wound on her finger.

“The security report further stated that the act was carried out by about five men wielding AK-47 rifles and machetes, who also tried to burn the house and a vehicle.

“The military added that at the location, three empty cases and a live round of 7.62mm special ammunition were recovered at the scene.

“Troops in collaboration with other security agencies are carrying out investigations and trailing the assailants.

“Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the killings as evil and violation of the sanctity of the human lives by enemies of peace who must be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.

“The Governor who condoled the Kuye family and the Atyap Traditional Council prayed for the repose of the souls of the District Head and his son.

“Malam El-Rufai praised the late Haruna Kuyefor his contributions to the peace-building efforts in Zangon-Kataf.

“The Governor has directed the Commissioner of Police and Director of the Department of State Services to team up with the military forces on the ground to ensure diligent investigations.”