FG fumes as Twitter deletes Buhari’s tweet

The federal government has reacted to the deletion of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet by Twitter.

Okay.ng recalls that Buhari had on Tuesday tweeted and spoke about the civil war experience and threatened to deal with those “bent on destroying” Nigeria through “insurrection.”

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand,” the deleted tweet reads.

However, the microblogging platform on Wednesday yanked off the tweet citing that it violated its rules.

In reaction to Twitter’s action, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, accused Twitter of double standard, wondering why the social media giant has conveniently ignored alleged inciting tweets by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and his cohorts.

He said: “Twitter may have its own rules, it’s not the universal rule. If Mr President, anywhere in the world, feels very bad and concerned about a situation, he is free to express such views. If an organisation is proscribed, it is different from any other which is not proscribed.

“Two, any organisation that gives directives to its members to attack police stations, to kill policemen, to attack correctional centres, to kill warders, and you are now saying that Mr President does not have the right to express his dismay and anger about that?

“I don’t see anywhere in the world where an organisation, a person will stay somewhere outside Nigeria, and will direct his members to attack the symbols of authority, the police, the military, especially when that organisation has been proscribed. By whatever name, you can’t justify giving orders to kill policemen or to kill anybody you do not agree with.”