FG directs Unity schools to reopen October 11

Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, has approved the reopening of unity schools across the country on October 11.

This was contained in a letter signed by the minister on Wednesday, in Lagos.

According to Adamu, the approval is for students in junior and senior secondary schools.

He said that the action is to enable students who have been at home since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic to complete their academic session which will end in December.

The minister advised that COVID-19 protocols should be strictly observed in the schools to prevent its spread among students.

“However, schools that have not concluded their 2nd term examination should round off and commence 3rd term immediately which is expected to end in December,” he said.