FG Appeals to NLC to Suspend Planned 2-Day Nationwide Warning Strike

The Federal Government of Nigeria has made a heartfelt appeal to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to reconsider its scheduled two-day nationwide warning strike, which is slated to commence on September 5th and run until September 6th.

The government has urged the NLC to suspend the strike in order to maintain open lines of communication and avert a potential breakdown of industrial peace.

The NLC had issued a communiqué at the conclusion of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, announcing the warning strike.

Furthermore, the NLC threatened to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike within either 14 working days or 21 days from the date of the communiqué, unless the Federal Government addressed the challenges facing Nigerians, particularly the economic hardship being experienced.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, expressed the government’s appeal during a news conference in Abuja.

While acknowledging that he had not yet received the official communication of the NLC’s communiqué as required by law, he emphasized the importance of following established processes for addressing such matters, given that the government’s cabinet is already in place.

Lalong stated that the government seeks to maintain robust communication with the NLC and the Nigerian public to avoid disruptions to the nation’s industrial harmony and the ongoing efforts to improve the welfare of workers and citizens.

“As such action would be detrimental to the gains already being recorded on our course to securing a greater future for Nigerian workers and citizens at large,“ he said.

“Furthermore, I would request that the Comrade Leadership of the NLC gives this government some time to settle and address the issues on the ground holistically.

“It should be realised that the Cabinet of this administration was only recently sworn in by Mr President and all cabinet members have hit the ground running by receiving briefings from their MDAs.

“Therefore, the issues raised by the leadership of the NLC are some issues that I and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment are being briefed upon”, he said.

Lalong added that this would enable government look into immediate challenges that have emerged out of its policies, saying “we cannot do this in an atmosphere devoid of industrial peace.

“Allow me to first express my sympathy and that of the government of President Bola Tinubu to Nigerians and in particular the workers.

“That is over the challenges that have arisen from the removal of petrol subsidy and other policies of the government aimed at renewing hope for the future of our dear nation.

“In light of these matters, I would like to reiterate my appeal to the leadership of the NLC to suspend the warning strike and subsequent future actions.

“To allow us to work together to amicably resolve these issues rather than embark on actions that would further worsen the conditions of the citizens of Nigeria”, he said.