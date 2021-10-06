FG announces plan to pay N75,000 per semester to undergraduates studying education in public universities

The Federal Government has announced its plan to pay the sum of N75,000 per semester for undergraduates studying education courses in public institutions and N50,000 for those who enroll for a National Certificate In Education (N.C.E.) programme.

The minister of education, Adamu Adamu, made the announcement on Tuesday in Abuja during the commemoration of 2021 annual World Teachers’ Day.

He said: “Undergraduate students of B.Ed/B.A. Ed/BSc. Ed in Public institutions are to receive stipends of N75,000.00 per semester while NCE students will get N50,000.00 as stipends per semester.

“Federal Government should find the modality through which respective states’ governments could provide automatic employment for NCE graduates at Basic Education level.”

The minister explained that beneficiaries must attend public institutions only and sign a bond to serve their state for five years on graduation.