Adele set to end six-year-hiatus, teases fans with new music, ‘Easy On Me’

Adele set to end six-year-hiatus, teases fans with new music, ‘Easy On Me’

British singer Adele is set to make a comeback after going off the music scene for six years.

“Easy On Me – October 15”, the Grammy award-winning star captioned a monochrome 21-second video announcing the new single.

In the video, Adele is seen embarking on a road trip, blasting the tune in her car stereo while the onrushing wind spills her music sheets as she speeds off on the highway.

The 33-year-old ‘Hello’ crooner had released her last single titled, “25,” in 2015.