FG announces increase in electricity meter prices by 32.38%

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has announced an increase in the prices of electricity meters.

According to a circular issued by NERC and dated November 11, 2021, disclosed that the hike in prices takes effect from Monday, November 15, 2021.

The circular with reference number NERC/REG/MAP/GEN/751/2, entitled ‘Review of the unit price of end-use meters under the Meter Asset Provider and National Mass Metering Regulations,’ was addressed to managing directors, all electricity distribution companies and all meter asset providers.

In the circular, NERC increased the price of a single-phase meter from the current cost of N44,896.17 to a revised price of N58,661.69.

This was even as it increased the price of a three-phase meter from the current cost of N82,855.19 to a revised rate of N109,684.36.