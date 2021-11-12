Prof. Tanko Ishaya appointed new VC of UNIJOS

The 14th Governing Council of the University of Jos, Plateau, has approved the appointment of Professor Tanko Ishaya, as the new Vice-Chancellor for the University.

Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the university announced this in a statement on Friday in Jos.

According to him, the development follows Council’s consideration of the recommendation of the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board at its Special Meeting held on Friday, November 12.

He said that Ishaya’s appointment would take effect from December 1, adding that the appointment was for a single term of five years.

Ishaya, 57, is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, of the university and a professor of Computer Science with a Mathematics background and specialism and experience in Data Engineering, Computer Security and Forensics.

He obtained B.Sc. in Mathematics Education and graduated with second Class Upper Division in 1992 at University of Jos and began work as a lecturer in Mathematics department at the College of Agriculture, Zuru, Kebbi State.

He later proceeded to the University of Manchester, United Kingdom to pursue an M.Sc. programme in Computation and completed in 1997.

He later enrolled for his PhD in Computing Studies which he completed in 2001 and was promoted to the rank of Professor of Computer Science in 2012.

He joined the University of Hull in October, 2000 as a Lecturer and was Head of the Centre for Internet Computing at the institution before returning to Nigeria in 2008 as a visiting Professor to the University of Jos on Sabbatical.

Professor Tanko was the founding Director of the University’s Directorate for Information and Communication Technology and again returned to the University of Hull in January 2009 after his Sabbatical.

Professor Tanko came back to university of Jos in 2012 on special request by the University to serve as the Director, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and doubled as the pioneer Head of Computer Science Department at the University.

He has served in over 60 University Committees at the University of Hull and the University of Jos and a member of several professional bodies.

Ishaya has over 40 publications in both local and international journals, books, conferences and research reports.

He has also supervised and graduated five PhD, 40 M.Sc and over 100 undergraduate students in Nigeria and the United Kingdom (UK).

Ishaya, who hails from Zuru, Kebbi State, is happily married to his wife, Sharon Ishaya and are blessed with three children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ishaya takes over from Prof. Gray Ejikeme, whose term as Acting Vice-Chancellor expires on November 30.