FG announces free train ride for Nigerians

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared free train rides for citizens from December 24 to January 4, 2022.

Mr. Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

”The decision which was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation is to ease movement of citizens during the yuletide.

”This is to help ease the cost of transportation and enable citizens to easily enjoy the festive period.

”Passengers are, however, advised to ensure they obtain their tickets from appropriate quarters at no cost, to enable them gain access and enter the trains.

”All passengers are also enjoined to observe and obey COVID-19 rules by weasanitizingce mask, washing and sanitizing of hands.“

He also reiterated the federal government’s commitment to ensure the safety of passengers and trains during the period.