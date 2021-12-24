2023: ‘He is a good man’, IBB roots for Osinbajo Presidency

Former Military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has said Nigeria needs a “good man” like Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to run its affairs.

IBB made this declaration on Thursday when members of the Osinbajo Grassroot Organisation (OGO) visited him in Niger state.

According to the former leader, Osinbajo is someone he respects because he has good intentions for the country.

He said: “I know the professor very well. He is a good man and we need a good man to run us in this country. Somebody you can learn from; somebody you share a common conviction with.”

“He has the passion for this great country. This is what we need for this country.”

Furthermore, IBB commended the group led its National Convener, Ojo Folusho, for their efforts and urged them to remain committed to achieving their goals.

He said: “For the first time, I’m seeing a group of people who are passionate about this country, who believe in this country, and want to make this country better and put up an organisation like this so that other Nigerians will copy what you’re doing and also take interest.

“What you have just done will make Nigeria better. You’re indirectly preaching politics of conviction and this is the first time I have seen an organisation that is trying to imbibe this and put it as a culture for the Nigerian masses.

“I pray and hope that you will sustain and maintain this body and people will say one day that there used to be an organisation, OGO. And it will be nice to see the whole of Nigeria where people practise politics of conviction.

“I commend the organisation for thinking that way. I pray and hope that other members of the Nigerian society will come to learn from what you’re trying to do. Politicians have a lot to learn from what you’re trying to do.Advertisement

“It’s not easy, but stay the course. Please convey my best wishes to the vice-president and tell him that he should stay the course and remain positive about this country. His thoughts about the country, I pray that it will manifest within the period that is ahead.

“It’s not easy for all of you, but you have the energy, conviction, knowledge to impart on other people. I wish you well and you can be rest assured that I’m convinced that you are the right people.

“Nigeria is a very good country. The people are good but you have to understand them. Once you understand the people and you can communicate with them, then your problem is almost solved.”