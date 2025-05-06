Federal High Court Bars Nnamdi Kanu’s Sister-in-Law from Court for Live-Streaming Proceedings

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday barred Mrs. Favour Kanu, wife of Prince Fineboy Kanu-brother to IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu-from attending the next three trial sessions after she live-streamed the court proceedings on Facebook, okay.ng reports.

Justice James Omotosho made the ruling after Favour admitted to the live broadcast and apologized, cautioning that her actions could be considered contempt of court.

Despite her husband’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi, seeking leniency, the judge upheld the ban, expressing disbelief that Favour streamed the trial despite her phone being confiscated earlier for the same violation. The judge asked, “Were you not the one who took your phone?” Prince Fineboy Kanu confirmed, “She is my wife.”

Justice Omotosho warned against any conduct that might delay the trial and assured that justice would be done.





During the hearing, the prosecution’s second witness, codenamed BBB, testified that Kanu founded the Eastern Security Network and operates Radio Biafra. The witness said he was appointed by the Attorney General to investigate Kanu.

The court granted the prosecution’s request to keep witness identities confidential for security reasons. The trial, initially involving 15 terrorism and treason charges, was reduced to seven after eight charges were struck out in April 2022 for lack of substance.

Defense counsel objected to the admission of certain documents and video evidence due to non-service, a position the court supported, emphasizing that all trial materials must be served in advance.

A dispute arose when a man named Charles Udeh claimed to be part of the defense team, but Kanu and his lawyers denied this. Justice Omotosho limited the defense team to 16 lawyers and warned that disorder could force the trial to move online.





The trial continues with heightened procedural vigilance.