FEC okays $1.96bn for Kano to Niger Republic railway project

The federal executive council (FEC) has approved the sum of $1.95 billion for the construction of railway project from Kano to Maradi, the second largest city of Niger Republic.

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made this known while briefing the press at the State House after a FEC meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

According to Amaechi, the 248-kilometre railway will start from Kano and go through Dambatta, Kazaure, Daura, Mashi, Katsina, Jibia and end in Maradi.

The minister also revealed that the council also approved N3 billion for the design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of one railway crane of 150 ton capacity for emergency and recovery of rolling stocks.

He said: “The council approved two memos for the ministry of transportation. The first one is the award of contract for the design, manufacture, supply, testing and commissioning of one railway crane of 150 ton capacity for emergency and recovery of rolling stocks.

“This is to sort out situations of accident on the track. It is for a total cost of N3,049,544,000.

“The second one is the award of contract for the development of the proposed Kano to Maradi rail line in Niger Republic and to Dutse, the capital of Jigawa, for a total cost of $1,959,744,723.71, inclusive of 7.5% VAT.”