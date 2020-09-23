HeadlinesNews

NCDC announces 111 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 57,724

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter September 23, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 23rd, announced 111 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 111 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-31
  2. Gombe-18
  3. Kaduna-18
  4. FCT-15
  5. Rivers-14
  6. Imo-3
  7. Kwara-3
  8. Oyo-3
  9. Bayelsa-2
  10. Ogun-2
  11. Edo-1
  12. Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 23rd September, there are 57,724 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

48,985 patients have been discharged with 1,102 deaths across the country.

