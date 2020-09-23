NCDC announces 111 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 57,724

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 23rd, announced 111 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 111 new cases are;

Lagos-31 Gombe-18 Kaduna-18 FCT-15 Rivers-14 Imo-3 Kwara-3 Oyo-3 Bayelsa-2 Ogun-2 Edo-1 Osun-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 23rd September, there are 57,724 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

48,985 patients have been discharged with 1,102 deaths across the country.