NCDC announces 111 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 57,724

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, September 23rd, announced 111 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 11 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 111 new cases are;
- Lagos-31
- Gombe-18
- Kaduna-18
- FCT-15
- Rivers-14
- Imo-3
- Kwara-3
- Oyo-3
- Bayelsa-2
- Ogun-2
- Edo-1
- Osun-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:20 pm on 23rd September, there are 57,724 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
48,985 patients have been discharged with 1,102 deaths across the country.