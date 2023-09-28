FCT Minister Nyesom Wike Terminates Appointments of 21 Agency Heads

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate termination of the appointments of 21 heads of parastatals, agencies, and government companies under the FCT Administration (FCTA).

The decision conveyed through a statement issued by Anthony Ogunleye, the Director of Press in the Office of the Minister, directs the affected appointees to promptly hand over the responsibilities of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

The parastatals, agencies, and government companies affected by this directive include:

Group MD/CEO, Abuja Investment Company Ltd. CEO/MD, Abuja Markets Management Ltd. MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company. CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company. CEO/MD, Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company. CEO/MD, Abuja Film Village International. CEO/MD, Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd. MD, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation. MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency. GM, FCT Water Board. DG, FCT Emergency Management Agency. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board. Director General, Hospital Management Board. Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board. Director, FCT Scholarship Board. Director, FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board. Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board. Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme. Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council.

These officials have been instructed to facilitate a seamless transition of their duties to the most senior officers, as appointments to these offices will be made in due course.