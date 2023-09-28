EFCC Warns Nigerians of Increasing Circulation of Fake Dollars

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has decried the sudden rise of fake dollars and cyber crimes in the Benue axis.

EFCC acting chairman Abdulkarim Chukkol, who disclosed this on Thursday in Makurdi, said the agency had taken measures to address the situation.

The EFCC boss spoke during a workshop on ‘Effective Reporting of Economic and Financial Crimes’, organised for 30 journalists from major media organisations in the country.

Mr Chukkol said the primary aim of the anti-graft agency was to reduce corruption in the country to the barest level and would continue to discharge its duties effectively and professionally.

“Through the commission’s enforcement activities, recoveries running into several billions of naira have been recorded, and the country’s anti-money laundering framework strengthened,” explained the EFCC chief. “There is now a more robust regulation of the activities of these entities which are vulnerable to money laundering.”

Mr Chukkol warned people against disclosing their bank details to anybody to avoid them being used for illegal financial deals.

“I would like the media to educate family members, friends, politicians and others that they run the risk of going to jail if they allow their company or bank accounts to be used to launder proceeds of illegal activities,” the EFCC chief stated.

He pointed out that under the Money Laundering Act 2022, family members and close allies of politicians and public officeholders, including top civil servants, are now classified as politically exposed persons.

“The EFCC is determined to ensure that anyone who steals from the public treasury and all those who assist them under whatever guise are brought to justice, and ignorance of the law will not be an excuse,” said Mr Chukkol.

He disclosed that EFCC had recorded 3,785 convictions in 2022, the highest since its establishment.

