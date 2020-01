Less than a minute

Barcelona have sacked Ernesto Valverde as manager after over two-and-a-half years.

Okay.ng understands that the Spanish club appointed Quique Setien to replace Valverde.

The club confirmed the new appointment on Twitter.

See the tweet underneath:

Quique Setién will be the new manager of FC Barcelona. Welcome! ➕ INFO https://t.co/EOP9MSFFJ1 pic.twitter.com/IkhzFGyxHf — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 13, 2020

