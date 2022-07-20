Fashion store, LIS Collectibles launches ‘Stellar Collections’ for young African women

LIS Collectibles, a fashion brand specializing in African female wear, is excited to announce the launch of the Stellar Collections on July 19, 2022.

The collections are ready-to-wear, made to measurements, and comprise shirt dresses, wrap dresses, two-pieces, and ruched tops – meaning there’s something for every lady to rock.

“We’re so excited to launch the Stellar Collections,” says Ifeoluwa Oduwole, Creative Director of LIS Collectibles.

“These collections were designed with the modern African woman in mind, and we can’t wait for our customers to see what we’ve been working on.”

The Stellar Collections will be available online and in selected stores worldwide. For more information and updates, follow LIS Collectibles on social media or visit their website at lis.ng