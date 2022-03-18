FAAN bans two immigration officers for extorting 14-year-old at Lagos airport

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has permanently banned two immigration officers from airport jobs for extorting a 14-year-old passenger at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

FAAN made this announcement in a statement signed by the Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze on Friday.

According to Hope-Ivbaze, the officers were caught with the help of the CCTV footage at the airport during a probe of an allegation by the mother of the minor.

The statement reads, “Following a tweeted allegation on February 19, 2022, by the mother of a 14-year-old-girl travelling on Lufthansa airline that two officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service extorted the sum of eight thousand naira from her daughter, a team of FAAN Aviation Security officers were commissioned to investigate the allegation.

“Upon investigation, they found the allegation to be true, as the officers involved were identified with the help of footages on our CCTV facility, and the cooperation from the Nigerian Immigration Service.

“Consequently, the officers were made to refund the exact amount collected from the passenger. Their On Duty Cards were also withdrawn permanently, and they have been banned from working in any Nigerian airport, to serve as deterrent to others.

“We would like to commend the mother of the child, who has confirmed receipt of the money, for deeming it fit to escalate the case, and assisting us tremendously in the course of our investigation. Also, we would like to express our appreciation to the Comptroller of Immigration, MMA and her team for her cooperation and support in addressing this issue.

“The Authority will continue to identify and sanction any airport official (including FAAN officials) found to be extorting passengers or perpetuating any act of illegality at our airports.”