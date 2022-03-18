Bianca Ojukwu reveals what made her slap Obiano’s wife

Bianca, the wife of late Odumegwu Ojukwu, has explained why she slapped Ebelechukwu, wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra, Willie Obiano.

Okay.ng recalls that Bianca and Ebelechukwu caused a scene at the inauguration ceremony of Prof. Charles Soludo on Thursday after a heated exchange.

Speaking on the incident, Mrs. Ojukwu said: “As the inaugural ceremonies for Prof Charles Soludo and his deputy began and all guests were seated, the Former First Lady of Anambra State, Mrs Ebele Obiano, was noticeably absent. She then arrived some one-and-a-half hours later while the ceremony was on. I didn’t pay any particular attention to her arrival.

“Surprisingly, she then walked towards me and I thought she was coming to greet me. Instead, when she got to where I was seated, she verbally attacked me with her voice raised, taunting me and asking me what I was there to do and using unprintable vile language.

“She asked if I had come to celebrate their last day in office. But I ignored her completely. Then, she kept aggressively putting her hands on my shoulders and shouting. While I ignored her verbal onslaught, as advised by those sitting around me, I requested twice that she refrained from touching me with her hands.

“She proceeded to do so yet again and went further to grab at my headtie, which she attempted unsuccessfully to remove. This very act is considered a sacrilege to a titled matriarch such as myself in Igbo culture.

“It was at this point that I stood up to defend myself and gave her a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me. As she made it towards me, I then pulled away from her wig.“