EXCLUSIVE! Elder brother of Bauchi governor kidnapped

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday evening kidnapped Adamu Mohammed Duguri, the elder brother of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Okay.ng reports.

A source in Bauchi confirmed the incident to this digital news platform that Yaya Adamu, as he is also called, was whisked away in a car by the kidnappers at a joint where he normally prays and hang around with his friends.

The joint is located at Anguwan Jaki inside the main Bauchi city.

According source, the gunmen fired shots to scare away people at the scene

It can be recalled that Governor Bala Mohammed had recently tested positive to the coronavirus.

More to come shortly…