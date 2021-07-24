Esther Benyeogo wins the Voice Nigeria 2021

Esther Benyeogo has won the 2021 edition of The Voice Nigeria.

Okay.ng understands that Esther defeated Naomi Mac, Esther, Dapo, Kitah, Kpee and Eazzie in the final stage to walk away with the N10 million cash, a car, and a record deal with Universal Music Nigeria.

Speaking after she was declared winner, Esther thanked her coach Darey for her success.

“I am grateful to The Voice Nigeria and my fans out there for this amazing experience. It has been my utmost joy to come on your screens every week and share my gift on such a huge platform.

“This win is even more special for me because it is one thing to know you have a gift, but it means everything to be recognized for that gift.

“I must however give thanks to God without whom I would not be here today and also appreciate my family and friends for their love, support, and prayers.

“Of course, I am thankful to my Coach, Coach Darey, for making my time here truly rewarding, and for equipping me with the skills to give this my best shot,” she said.