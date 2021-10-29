Enugu varsity student with 5.0 CGPA becomes VC for one day [Photos]

A student of the Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, Kaitlin Gee- Akwada took over the affairs of the university for one day after attaining a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0.

Gee-Akwada made this announcement via her Instagram page as she shared pictures of the event on Wednesday.

According to her, the achievement was an answered prayer and a proof of putting her faith to work.

She said:

“Today, I was declared the Vice-Chancellor for One Day in my university, Godfrey Okoye University, with a CGPA of 5.0. This is not only an answered prayer, but proof that the power to attract what you desire lies in your hands.

“About a year ago, I wrote a speech in commemoration of this auspicious occasion, before I even hit a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0. I put my faith to work and took action.

“Even the Bible buttresses the importance of backing up your faith with work [ James 2:26].

“In the words of Amelia Earhart, ‘The most effective way to do it, is to do it.’ Aim higher. Break barriers. Reach for the stars. You got this!”