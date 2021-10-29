Dele Momodu joins PDP, gives reasons

Dele Momodu, Publisher and journalist, has announced that he is now a full-flagged member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this announcement in a statement issued on Friday.

According to him, his decision to join the PDP was based on the need to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

The statement read: “I have consulted widely. And it is clear to me that given the dangerous and disastrous drift that our nation has experienced in the past six years, the only party from which amends can be made to rectify our situation is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This accords with my vehement opposition to the policies and practices of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its leadership, which has denuded our country of everything we hold dear – national unity, cohesion, security, economic prosperity, educational advancement, social infrastructure, and above all, our cherished moral values.

“For these reasons, I am happy to declare that I am now a full-fledged participating member of the great and patriotic Peoples Democratic Party.”

Furthermore in the statement, Momodu accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of failing in delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians, maintaining that the PDP has landmark achievements to show for their 16-year rule.

“It is deeply saddening and regrettable that some of the biggest and landmark achievements recorded under the PDP administration have been diluted, wasted, or diminished by the present APC government,” he said.