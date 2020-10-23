EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu names policemen facing prosecution in Lagos

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has released names of police officers facing prosecution for various criminal offences in the state.

This is coming following the governor’s apology to the people of Lagos for the loss of lives and destruction of properties witnessed in the past few days.

Sanwo-Olu, in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter handle on Friday, said releasing the names of the erring officers was part of the state commitment to end police brutality.

He said: “Good morning Lagos,

“Today seems like a good day to get on to the work of rebuilding Lagos and ending police brutality.

“To show our commitment to the latter, here is a list of ongoing prosecution of police officers for offences related to the violation of human rights in Lagos.

“State of Lagos v. 1. Insp. Surulere Irede 2. Sgt. Sunday Ogunyemi 3. Corp. Hezekiah Babatunde – Manslaughter. Adjourned to 13/11/2020. Justice Ogunsanya

“The State of Lagos v. Ogunyemi Olalekan – Murder. Adjourned to 5/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.

“State of Lagos v. Sgt. Gbanwuan Isaac – Grievous Bodily Harm. Set for arraignment. Justice Sholadoye.

“State of Lagos v. Aminu Joseph – Murder. Adjournment date to be announced. Hon Justice Nicole Clay.

“State of Lagos v. Sgt. Alechenu Benedict – Armed Robbery. Arraigned. Hon Justice Coker.

“State of Lagos v. Sgt. Adebayo Abdullah – Involuntary Manslaughter. Adjourned to 28/11/2020. Hon Justice Coker.

“State of Lagos v. Insp. A Mohammed and 2 ORS – Armed Robbery. Adjourned to 10/11/2020. Hon Justice Sonaike.

“State of Lagos v. Matthew Ohansi – Murder. Adjourned to 19/11/2020.”