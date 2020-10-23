Buhari holds meeting with Obasanjo, other former Nigerian leaders

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with former heads of state and presidents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting, which is virtual and coordinated from the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, has in physical attendance Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin and the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

Others present at the Council Chambers with the President are Secretary to Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser, NSA, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd).

Also physically present are the Director-General, Department of State Services, DSS, Yusuf Bichi and Director General, National Intelligence Agency, NIA, Ahmed Rufai.

Former leaders participating virtually from their homes include Generals Yakubu Gowon, Olusegun Obasanjo, Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), Dr. Goodluck Jonathan and Chief Earnest Shoken.

The agenda of the meeting which started about 10am behind closed doors was not yet made public, but it might not be unconnected to the security situation in the country especially the ongoing nationwide protest against Police brutality.