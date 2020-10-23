EndSARS crisis: ‘I sincerely apologise’ – Sanwo-Olu begs Lagosians

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday night apologised to the residents of the state for the loss of lives and destruction of properties witnessed in the past few days.

The governor in a statement he shared via his social media channels promised to compensate victims of the #EndSARS crisis in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu also said fake reports on social media about the shooting of the protesters in Lekki fuelled the anger that led to looting by hoodlums across the state.

He said: “We mourn the lives we have sadly lost across the state. To the families that we could have better protected, I sincerely apologise.

“To the police and law enforcement that lost members, we also mourn them. Every life is important to us. And we do not take anyone for granted.

“Lagos will be stronger. We will rebuild bridges, we will deliver on the good work we started on ending police brutality and providing justice.

“The unfortunate incident that happened served as a catalyst that fueled anger and looting by thugs across the state. Fake news and baiting were also spread across social media further causing more chaos. We indeed apologise for all the losses.

“On the false report of switching off CCTV, the LCC has confirmed that what was removed were infrared car scanners. Evidence from the surveillance cameras will be used to aid investigations into the incident at the Lekki toll gate. An investigation panel will be constituted to probe the shooting, and all proceedings will be transparent.

“We are working to stabilise things across the state as we look to rebuild. The state team is working with the hospitals and emergency services to verify the details of everyone involved in incidents across the state.

“I understand that tempers are high but we are beginning to get a clearer picture of what led us to this point and I want to ask us to be circumspect to avoid further losses and triggering other sentiments. Do not encourage thugs through parody and innocent but inciteful words.

“On our work to end police brutality, our panel is ready to begin work. We want to find justice and provide compensation for victims to the best of our abilities.

“We encourage the youth to provide two representatives to join the judicial panel.

“I want to implore Lagosians on the need to come together for genuine reconciliation to forge a better and stronger Lagos.”