Lagos govt condemns looting of Ca-COVID palliatives at warehouse

The Lagos State Government has condemned the lotting of a warehouse housing COVID-19 palliatives in the Mazamaza community of Amuwo Odofin Local Government.

Okay.ng recalls that residents stormed the warehouse located on Benster Crescent, popularly called Monkey Village.

The palliatives, which were branded Ca-COVID palliatives Lagos State, included countless bags of rice, cartons of noodles, spaghetti, salt, vegetable oil, tomato paste, beans, garri, and lots more.

This government in a statement issued on Thursday said the supplies were donated by the Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19.

The statement read: “Lagos State Government has today condemned the vandalisation of the warehouse at Mazamaza housing the food palliative packages donated to the State government by the Private Sector Coalition against COVID-19 group.

“The State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on September 22nd 2020 formally taken receipt of the food palliatives from the CACOVID team meant for distribution to the indigent.

“The Government notes that the warehouse in question is not State-owned and its usage was made available to the CaCOVID group. The State Government had been allowed to commence rebagging of food items allotted to it from the quantities meant for South-West States.

“The rebagging was being done to account for each beneficiary receipt, as was required and monitored by the CACOVID team.

“The distribution was on-going but had to be halted due to protests, before the invasion of the warehouse today.

“For effective distribution of the food palliatives, groups such as Transport Unions, Ethnic Groups, Religious Associations, Artisans and Tradesmen Association, Marketmen and Women Association, People Living with Disabilities, Orphanages and Old Peoples’ Homes among others were being used as distribution channels to their members.

“The State Government, however, regrets the invasion of the warehouse and appreciates the support offered by the CACOVID group to the citizenry of Lagos.”