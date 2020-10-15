EndSARS: Armed hoodlums attack protesters in Lagos

Armed hoodlums on Thursday attacked Nigerians protesting against police brutality and extortion in Lagos State.
Okay.ng understands that the thugs stormed the Lagos state house of assembly gate in Ikeja with knives and other weapons to disperse the #EndSARS protesters.
However, the protesters have chased the thugs away and regrouped after the attack.
More details later…
Mr Governor @jidesanwoolu , you said that we were free to protest peacefully and that no harm would come to us. Now look at what is happening right in your territory! It happened yesterday, it is happening today. We are being attacked!! Kudos sir!!! #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria
— DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) October 15, 2020