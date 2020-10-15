HeadlinesNews

#EndSARS: Armed hoodlums attack protesters in Lagos

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter October 15, 2020
Less than a minute

Armed hoodlums on Thursday attacked Nigerians protesting against police brutality and extortion in Lagos State.

Okay.ng understands that the thugs stormed the Lagos state house of assembly gate in Ikeja with knives and other weapons to disperse the #EndSARS protesters.

However, the protesters have chased the thugs away and regrouped after the attack.

More details later…

