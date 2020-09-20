El-Rufai reacts to death of Shehu Idris, Emir of Zazzau

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, has expressed his sadness over the death of Alhaji Shehu Idris, the 18th Emir of Zazzauu.

El-Rufai in a message shared via his social media pages confirmed the monarch’s death.

According to the governor, the Janazah prayer for the late Emir is scheduled for 5pm in Zaria.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of the father of our state, His Highness Emir of Zazzau, Alh (Dr.) Shehu Idris CFR.

“He died at the 44 Military Hospital Kaduna today after a brief illness. Janazah prayer in Zaria is scheduled for 5pm in Sha Allah,” he said.