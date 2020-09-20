Politics

Edo 2020: Obaseki beats Ize-Iyamu in his Local Government Area

Godwin Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won Orhionmwon Local Government in the Edo Governorship election.

His major opponent, Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) hails from Orhionmwon.

This was announced by the Collation Officer for Orhionmwon, Dr Olusegun Samuel, at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Collation Centre in Benin City on Sunday.

According to him, the APC got 10,458 votes while the PDP had 13,445.

Below are the figures he read out:

Oriomwon Local Government Area

Registered voters: 118,671
Accredited: 24,868

APC: 10,458
APGA: 7
PDP: 13,445
SDP: 27
ZLP: 05

TOTAL VALID VOTES: 24,213

REJECTED VOTES: 614

TOTAL VOTES CAST: 24,827

