Ekiti Governor Disburses N155 Million Compensation for Road Dualisation

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has paid N155.4 million to property owners affected by the dualisation of the Ikere-Akure road, marking a significant milestone in the project’s progress, okay.ng reports.

The amount covers formal land acquisition valuation and payments for unexhausted improvements on the affected properties. Oyebanji emphasized that the compensation process was conducted transparently and in strict adherence to due process.

Speaking through Deputy Governor Mrs. Monisade Afuye at the unveiling event in Ikere Ekiti, the governor assured residents that his administration remains committed to projects that stimulate economic growth and business development. He described the road project as a vital infrastructural intervention designed to boost interstate transportation and strengthen socio-economic ties between Ekiti and Ondo states.

“This project is not just an infrastructural intervention; it is a crucial lifeline that will strengthen socio-economic ties between Ekiti and Ondo states and enhance the general well-being of our people,” Oyebanji said. He added that the road would reduce travel time and improve safety and convenience for commuters along this key corridor.





Acknowledging the sacrifice of property owners, Oyebanji stated, “Though what we are giving might not be commensurate or equal to your property, I want you to know that with this sacrifice, you have written your names with indelible ink in the history of the development of our dear state.” He praised their understanding and urged them to use the funds wisely.

The Special Adviser on Lands, Survey and Geographical Information System, Prof. James Olaleye, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquired properties for the success of the road construction, which is expected to ease traffic congestion and boost business and agricultural activities in Ikere Ekiti, the state’s second largest town.

“To those receiving payments today, use the money wisely. I know it is not easy to give up your property and relocate. But this is a necessary step you have to take for the success of this project. We appreciate your understanding,” Olaleye said.