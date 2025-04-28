News

BREAKING: Court Orders Execution by Hanging for Late Gospel Singer’s Husband

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
1 Min Read

A Federal Capital Territory High Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja, has condemned Peter Nwachukwu, spouse of deceased gospel artist Osinachi Nwachukwu, to death by hanging.

Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme delivered the capital punishment on Monday following a guilty verdict for culpable homicide related to the April 8, 2022, tragedy.

The court dismissed Nwachukwu’s no-case submission, affirming the prosecution’s successful discharge of its evidentiary burden. The defendant had faced a 23-count indictment including spousal battery and child cruelty alongside the homicide charge.

Details later…..

