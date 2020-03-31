Ekiti discharges first coronavirus patient after recovery

The Ekiti state has been discharged its index coronavirus patient after he tested negative for coronavirus.

The chief press secretary to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Olayinka Oyebode, announced that the patient, who had been receiving treatment since March 18, was discharged from the centre at 2pm on Tuesday.

The state commissioner for health and human services, Moji Yaya-Kolade said the patient was discharged after two tests conducted on him came back negative. She added that other tests carried out on the patient also revealed that his vital organs are functioning well.

The statement said: “We have tested him twice and the results were negative. He is doing fine and all tests carried out show that his organs are also functioning well. So, we are happy to discharge him.

“We shall still keep monitoring him from his base and we also appeal to members of the public to call the emergency numbers to report any suspected case, so we can take action in a timely manner. It was the timely intervention that saved our index case.”