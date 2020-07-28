Eid el-Kabir: FG declares Thursday 30th, Friday 31st as public holidays

The federal government of Nigeria has announced Thursday 30th and Friday 31st July, 2020 as Public Holidays to mark this year’s Eid el-Kabir Celebration.

This was contained in a statement on Tuesday signed the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah.

According to the statement, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola while making the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion.

“He called on the Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country especially as the world is witnessing global health challenges caused by Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement added.

The minister, who assured that the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) is “committed to battling the scourge with the cooperation of all Nigerians, emphasised that the government would continue to foster peaceful coexistence, national cohesion and stability in its march towards actualizing the full potentials of the country”.

Aregbesola while wishing Muslim faithful happy celebrations, advised all Nigerians to take responsibility against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and also to stay safe by observing physical and social distancing, personal and respiratory hygiene, as well as other regulations issued by relevant authorities.