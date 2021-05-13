Eid Al-Fitr: Kano, Jigawa declare Friday work-free day

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has declared Friday, May 14, 2021 as a work-free day for Muslims to continue Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.

The State Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba, announced this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the decision was considering that “Wednesday which was part of the two-day holiday declared by the federal government fell within the 30 days of Ramadan period.

“The Governor felicitated with the Muslim Ummah on this auspicious period that calls for sober reflection and sharing of goodwill among adherents.

“The Governor urged people in the state to use the occasion, particularly during Juma’at service, to pray for peace to continue to reign in the state and the country in general.”

Similarly, the Jigawa state government also declared Friday as a work-free day to mark the Eid al-Fitr celebration.

This was announced in a statement by the state head of civil service, Hussaini Kila, on Thursday.

He urged the general public to use the period to pray for peace, stability and economic transformation in the state.

Kila said: “During the occasion, it is expected that all public servants and the entire people of the state will pray to Almighty Allah for continued protection and guidance of our leaders, peace, economic prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large and be law-abiding citizens.

“Kila also appealed to them to always exhibit good virtues of Ramadan for the progress of the society, as well as reflect and live their lives based on the teachings of Islam and practices of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).”