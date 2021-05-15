Buhari hails Obi of Onitsha at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, as he marks his 80th birthday, commending the royal father’s unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s unity and development.

As a notable traditional leader, President Buhari, in a release on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, hailed the Igwe for devoting so much of his time, resources and influence to championing access to quality education as a necessity for national development.

He thanked Agbogidi for setting a worthy example to the traditional institution on dignity and honour in public office, respect for diversity, and dedication to the culture of peace and bridge building.

President Buhari, therefore, joined family, friends, well-wishers and beneficiaries of Igwe Achebe’s leadership and philanthropic gestures in praying that the Almighty God grants the celebrant more years of health and happiness.