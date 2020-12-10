EFCC: Maina’s son, Faisal re-arrested

Faisal, son of the former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has been arrested.

It can be recalled that Faisal, who is being arraigned alongside his father for money laundering charge, was declared wanted by the Federal High Court in Abuja after he jumped bail.

On Thursday at the resumed hearing, the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Farouk Abdullah, notified the court of the suspect’s arrest.

According to Abdullah, Faisal was apprehended on Wednesday night by security operatives.