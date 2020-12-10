APC shifts nationwide membership registration

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of nationwide membership registration exercise scheduled to begin on Saturday, 12th of December 2020.

This was announced by secretary of the caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC) of the party, John James Akpanudoedehe, during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the leadership of the party reached the decision for several reasons, including “the fast-approaching Christmas and End of Year celebrations”.

He said: “On account of several factors however, including ; as well as the interest of our Christian members; and the objective of ensuring maximum participation, the CECPC has decided to shift the date of the Exercise to the second week of January 2021.

“The CECPC sincerely regrets any inconveniences that may arise out of the change in date; but appeals for the understanding of our teeming members and the general public, in the interest of preparing a solid foundation for a successful Exercise.

“The Party wishes you all; as well as members of the public, a peaceful and rewarding Yuletide, and End of Year celebration.”