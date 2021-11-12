EFCC grills ex-Edo governor Igbinedion over alleged N1.6bn fraud

The former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion, is being grilled by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) over what a source described as alleged criminal diversion of public funds to the tune of N1.6bn.

The former governor, who arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC, at Jabi, Abuja, around 2pm, on Thursday was still being quizzed as of the time of filing this report.

Shortly after his exit as governor in 2007, Igbinedion was prosecuted by the EFCC and convicted of corruption.

But the new investigation, according to the source who was not authorised to speak on the matter, was based on fresh evidence against him.

The source said that the former governor diverted a loan obtained by the Edo State Government to finance an investment during his tenure, to settle the financially indebtedness of a company in which he had interest.

When contacted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Wilson Uwujaren, spokesperson for the Commission, confirmed the invitation of the former governor but declined comment.