Edo 2020: Oshiomhole reacts to Obaseki’s re-election victory, accepts defeat

Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, has reacted to the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

Speaking in a viral video shared via social media on Wednesday, Oshiomhole said he feels good despite the election not favouring Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his words: “You work hard and leave God for the outcome. You do your best and trust God to bless your effort.

“I feel good, thank God. I feel healthy, thank God. I feel strong. Thank God. In life, you win some, you lose some, but life goes on.

“A lot of people will be thinking now ‘Oh, Comrade is down’. But I am not down. When God says you are not down, you are not down and I am not down.

“I thank Edo people for all they did. Young ladies carried babies on their back; elderly women struggling to see my small face.

“And on Election Day, I was moved to tears when I saw women of 70, 75 sitting down because the card reader is not working; and they are not frustrated.

“It inspired me that if at their age you don’t give up, why should I give up? I ask our people to have faith in our country.

“I have only one passport. I am not about to apply for another. This is our country, we must make it great.

“We must strengthen democracy, we must improve on it no matter the outcome of an election or a particular edition of a process. Have faith in God and have faith in our country.”

Okay.ng recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Obaseki winner of the election after polling 307,955 to defeat Iza-Iyamu who got 223,619 votes.