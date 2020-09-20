HeadlinesNewsPolitics INEC declares PDP’s Obaseki as winner of 2020 Edo governorship election Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter September 20, 2020 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Obaseki Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent governor of Edo state, has been declared winner of the election. More details shortly… TagsEdo INEC Obaseki pdp Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter September 20, 2020 Less than a minute Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram Print