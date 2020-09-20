HeadlinesNewsPolitics

INEC declares PDP’s Obaseki as winner of 2020 Edo governorship election

Photo of Saddam Yusuf Saleh Saddam Yusuf Saleh Follow on Twitter September 20, 2020
Godwin Obaseki, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and incumbent governor of Edo state, has been declared winner of the election.

