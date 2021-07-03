Ebuka gives reason why BBNaija did not show explicit scenes

Popular media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has said some explicit scenes in the Big Brother Naija house were not shown to viewers due to the regulations of the National Broadcasting Company (NBC).

Ebuka said this in an interview with BeatFM while responding to claims that the organisers of BBNaija limited viewers from what was happening in the house.

He also replied comments alleging that he does not like Erica, a disqualified house of the lockdown edition of the show.

“I like Erica; I really like Erica, which is also funny because people thought that I hated her. She gave us good content; she and Kiddwaya.

“First things first, we live in a country that has regulations. We all know about the NBC; there are certain things we can never show whether we like it or not. I always say that the show would be a different show if it was not a Nigerian show or if it was not in Nigeria because of the kind of things that we cannot show. Those things are not in our call; it is just legal issues.

“Secondly, this talk about what we showed about Kiddwaya and Erica; we actually did not show anything about them if anybody remembers. Nothing was shown about them. We did not show anything. In fact, it was even Ka3na and Praise that people saw under the sheets.

“A lot of these things happened under the sheets; so, we do not know what is happening. We are not going to send a ninja to remove the sheet so that we can get a good shot.

“People say we showed some things that made Erica and Kiddwaya look bad and I ask how? How did we make them look bad? Everything that has been revealed on the reunion show is actually on air. It just so happened that people decided to assume what they assumed,” Ebuka said.