Dubai evacuee didn’t die of COVID-19 — Abayomi

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi has clarified that one of the Nigerians who recently returned from Dubai did not die of COVID-19.

Okay.ng recalls that Abayomi had on Tuesday announced that the evacuee passed away after suffering from a severe underlying health condition.

Speculations surfaced that he might have died from complications of COVID-19.

However, Abayomi on Wednesday stated a gold standard COVID-19 test carried out on the deceased returned negative.

He said: “I hereby inform the general public that the Nigerian who recently returned from Dubai as part of a group of returnees who were placed in a #COVID19 isolation program in lekki, developed complications and was transferred to one of our facilities where he died.

“Because of the sudden nature of his demise and without any prior knowledge of his multiple preexisting conditions it was presumed to be a #COVID19 related death pending confirmation by #COVID19 Gold standard test.

“This presumptive attribution is a precaution to ensure the safe clinical management of the patient and subsequent handling of the corpse.

“The definitive #COVID19 gold standard test has turned out to be negative for the #COVID19 infection and his death is no longer considered to have been attributable to #COVID19.”