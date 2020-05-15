Ondo State govt uncovers N4.3bn stashed in bank account for 10 years

The Ondo State Government has announced the discovery of N4.3 billion secretly kept in a bank account for 10 years.

The State Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, made this disclosure in a statement on Thursday.

According to Ojogo, the account domiciled in a third-generation bank was uncovered by State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Akinterinwa.

He noted that the government is committed to making the management of the state’s finances as transparent as possible.

Ojogo said: “We recall that at the inception of this administration, concerted efforts were made to take a comprehensive inventory of all assets and liabilities of government which include liquidity status.

“This exercise, modestly conducted without the usual noise, was aimed at avoiding sensationalization and needless acrimony.

“In this regard, all development partners of the government, including banks rendered highly commendable forms of assistance

“In his vigilance through discrete financial intelligence, the commissioner for finance in the state was able to stumble on the account in question and deposited fund promptly reported.

“Same has also reflected in the records of the state for proper accountability and transparency.

“It should be noted that neither the finance commissioner nor the accountant-general was in his present position as at when the said account was opened more than ten years ago.”