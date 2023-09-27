DSS Establishes Directorate of Public Relations and Strategic Communications

The Department of State Services (DSS) has announced the creation of a Directorate of Public Relations and Strategic Communications (DPRSC).

This newly established unit will play a pivotal role in promoting democratic governance, transparency, and accountability.

The DSS, in an official statement released on Wednesday, introduced Peter Nnochirionye Afunanya as the pioneer Supervising Director of the DPRSC.

Afunanya, who has been with the DSS since 1999, previously served as the agency’s spokesperson, a role he assumed on August 16, 2018.

The creation of the DPRSC underscores the DSS’s commitment to fostering a closer connection with citizens and the wider public.

This initiative aligns with the agency’s dedication to deepening democratic values and ensuring greater transparency and accountability in its operations.

The statement from the DSS read, “The Department of State Services (DSS), as part of efforts in sustaining its engagement with citizens and the public at large as well as deepening democratic governance, transparency and accountability, has established a new Directorate of Public Relations and Strategic Communications (DPRSC).”

It further stated, “Consequently, it has appointed Peter Nnochirionye Afunanya, the erstwhile public relations officer, to head the directorate as the supervising director and also be in charge of the service’s public communications. The appointment took effect from 26th September, 2023. The Service has commended its Director General, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi for the initiative to undertake the expansion and particularly appointing Afunanya to pilot the directorate.”